ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.04

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 34490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

