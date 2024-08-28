Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.75

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 28151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Rakuten Group Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

