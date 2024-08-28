Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 81,303,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,837,088. The company has a market capitalization of $703.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $192.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

