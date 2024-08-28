Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $123.22 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,002.07 or 0.99972602 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

