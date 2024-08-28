Riversedge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 33,715,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,817,570. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.