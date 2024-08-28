Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.53. 6,478,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,968,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Specifically, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

