Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.18. 3,926,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,459. The stock has a market cap of $464.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.