Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 10%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 107,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 219,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

