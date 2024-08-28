Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 84,030 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 2,387,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,501. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

