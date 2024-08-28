Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Decreased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,757. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

