Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in August

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Stock Performance

SVNDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 136,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,898. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

