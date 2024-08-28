Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $5.66 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 2.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,704 shares of company stock worth $43,975,690. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $10.62 on Monday, hitting $344.51. 1,378,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

