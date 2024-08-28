Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 212.3%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 212.3% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 635,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

