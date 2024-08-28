Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Rises By 160.0%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

FSZ stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

