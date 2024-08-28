Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Rises By 300.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Hengan International Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 3,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

