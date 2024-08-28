Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rises By 646.2%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 646.2% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $440.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

