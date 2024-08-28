Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Grows By 251.2%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TORVF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,471. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
