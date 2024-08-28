Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Grows By 251.2%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TORVF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,471. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Volt Carbon Technologies alerts:

About Volt Carbon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.