Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $119.17. Approximately 4,298,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,657,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

