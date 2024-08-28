SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 2.46% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,727,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 255.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QWLD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.08. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.