SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,009. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

