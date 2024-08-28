SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 212,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 88,781 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $54.88.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

