Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 240500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Star Diamond Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

