StockNews.com Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to “Hold”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PUK has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Prudential stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 709,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Prudential has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 125,548 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Prudential by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

