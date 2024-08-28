Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,261. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.