Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, an increase of 2,044.2% from the July 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 58,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.82.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
