Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, an increase of 2,044.2% from the July 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 58,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.