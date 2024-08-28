Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swiss Life Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

