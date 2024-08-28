Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Swiss Life Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.