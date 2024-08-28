Symrise (ETR:SY1) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.45

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €117.45 ($130.50) and last traded at €117.45 ($130.50), with a volume of 229666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €113.70 ($126.33).

Symrise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.