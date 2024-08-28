TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 74.8% in August

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TechnoPro Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 9,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. TechnoPro has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

