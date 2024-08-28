Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thales Stock Down 0.0 %

THLLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

