Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thales Stock Down 0.0 %
THLLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $37.71.
Thales Company Profile
