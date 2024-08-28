The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,652,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $664,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.15. 3,225,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,248. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

