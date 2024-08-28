The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HIG traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.32. 1,148,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,297. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

