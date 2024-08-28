The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.18. 1,773,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.66. The company has a market cap of $370.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.