The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,087. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

