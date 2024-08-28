Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,215. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $575.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.