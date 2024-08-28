Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.