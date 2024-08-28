Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 4,394,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,376,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tilray by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 1,077.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

