Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 4,394,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,376,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
