Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 6,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 411.9 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Featured Articles

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

