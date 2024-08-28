Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 6,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 411.9 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
