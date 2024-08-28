Trajan Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $97,222,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.13 and a 200 day moving average of $204.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

