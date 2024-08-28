Trajan Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Trajan Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Pentair by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

