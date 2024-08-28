Trajan Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Trajan Wealth LLC reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after buying an additional 472,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after buying an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.87. 1,101,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

