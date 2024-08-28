Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Buys $20,970.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $333,227.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 318,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $747.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 527.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,022,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
