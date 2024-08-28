Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Buys $20,970.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $333,227.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 318,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $747.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 527.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,022,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

