Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VB stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $230.71. 447,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average of $221.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

