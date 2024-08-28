Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 230,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.51. 3,905,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.46 and a 200 day moving average of $173.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

