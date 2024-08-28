Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $91.35. 1,280,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,511,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

