Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,880,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 108,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Amgen by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,078. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

