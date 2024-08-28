Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 5.3%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 271,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 615,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.16). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $72,547.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $72,547.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,286 shares of company stock valued at $975,291. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 64.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

