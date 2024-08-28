ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $603,545.86 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $603,545.86 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

