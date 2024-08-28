Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 3,108,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,556. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4268 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

