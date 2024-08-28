Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

