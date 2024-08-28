Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

FNDB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. 20,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

